Ultraviolette launches F77 e-bikes in Paris, targets 10 EU markets

F77 MACH 2 and SuperStreet mark Ultraviolette's EU entry; India-based electric motorcycle maker eyes Germany, France, Italy and more in phase one

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette launched its flagship motorcycles — F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet — in Paris today, and claimed to have become the first Indian e2W maker to export bikes to the European Union (EU).
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said that the certification process for their bikes in the EU took more than a year as it is stringent, but this opened up 40 other markets for the e2W maker.
 
Subramaniam added, “While we’re going live in multiple countries, Paris was chosen for [the launch] for symbolic reasons. The Eiffel Tower is Europe’s most iconic monument — a good place to start. But yes, we’ll hold other country-specific events too.” Ultraviolette has already debuted in Germany.
 
The prices have been consciously kept competitive with comparable ICE models in order to draw volumes. While the EU has a strong motorcycling culture — both for daily commute and longer drives — there are hardly many options in the electric motorcycle space with pricing parity with ICE, Subramaniam claimed, adding that BMW bikes are a popular option in Europe.
 
For pre-bookings up to 31 July, the special starting price is €8,990 for the F77 MACH 2 (regular price thereafter €9,990), and the F77 SuperStreet will be available at a special price starting at €9,290 (regular price €10,390). 
 
The company is targeting countries like Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and the UK, which account for over 70 per cent of Europe’s two-wheeler volumes, in the first phase. For FY26, it aims to pilot its vehicles in these markets, and Subramaniam expects to sell around 10,000 bikes — including India and exports — in FY26, the bulk of which would come from India. “With our upcoming product launches, we are targeting a little over 100,000 vehicles next year,” he said. The firm plans to launch 10 products in three years.
 
The company is in expansion mode — it can make 30,000 units a year working in three shifts and aims to take this to 300,000 units in two years. It is also scouting for land for the next phase of expansion.
 
He added that when Ultraviolette started its journey in 2016–17, their (Subramaniam and his Co-founder Niraj Rajmohan’s) goal was to build a “global brand from India” leading in design and technology. “So most of our product planning has always kept global markets in mind. For example, we recently unveiled a scooter called Tesseract, and while it gained traction in India with pre-orders, there is also a lot of interest in Europe and other global markets. We have included features like 14-inch wheels and radar tech keeping the international markets in mind,” he elaborated.
 
The company has raised $70 million so far and has spent the bulk of it on R&D.
 
Ultraviolette, which has so far sold around 2,000 electric two-wheelers, is backed by marquee investors such as Lingotto (a subsidiary of Exor N.V, which has controlling stakes in iconic brands like Ferrari, Stellantis, The Economist group, etc), Qualcomm Ventures, Zoho Corporation, TVS Motors and Speciale Invest.
 
Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, added, “This isn’t just the introduction of motorcycles into new markets, it’s the global unveiling of years of relentless research, engineering and innovation, born in India. We set out with a bold ambition to build the most advanced electric motorcycle in the world. Today, we are delivering that vision to international customers.”
 
The founders believe that the European foray will boost sales in India as well, as consumers gain confidence in quality.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

