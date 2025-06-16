Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle dispatches dip marginally in May, two-wheelers edge up

Passenger vehicle dispatches dip marginally in May, two-wheelers edge up

Passenger vehicle dispatches were down by 0.8 per cent to 344,656 units

passenger vehicle, pv sales
PV retail sales in May were down 3.1 per cent year-on-year and 13.6 per cent month-on-month
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches declined marginally in May after posting a 4 per cent growth in the previous month, while two-wheeler (2W) dispatches were up by a meagre 2.2 per cent during the month.
 
According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), PV dispatches were down by 0.8 per cent to 344,656 units.
 
Industry watchers said that high dealer inventory has put pressure on dispatches. PV retail sales in May were down by 3.1 per cent year-on-year and 13.6 per cent month-on-month.
 
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has said earlier this month that PV inventory day has climbed to 52-53 days. “Elevated inventory days and subdued consumer sentiment—particularly in entry-level models—compounded by war-related tensions for border-state (J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat) and margin-money challenges; healthy bookings offset by weak retail conversions,” FADA had said.
 
The outlook for PV sales is, however, positive given the RBI rate cuts and above-normal monsoon predictions. 
 
Rajesh Menon, director general of SIAM, said that all vehicle segments posted stable performance in May – PV dispatches at 344,656 units, which is the second highest-ever May sales. Three wheelers were down by 3.3 per cent compared to May last year, and two-wheeler dispatches were up 2.2 per cent.
 
Going forward, the RBI’s three repo rate cuts totalling 100 basis points in less than six months, along with a forecast of above-normal monsoons are some of the indicators which should positively impact the auto sector by improving affordability and boosting consumer sentiment in the coming months,” Menon said.
 
Interestingly, the utility vehicle (UV) segment has grown in May – dispatches rising by 7.6 per cent, while passenger car dispatches were down by 12.2 per cent.
 
Two-wheeler performance has turned around – selling 1.65 million units, registering a 2.2 per cent growth. In April the two-wheeler sales had disappointed, dropping by 16.7 per cent to 1.45 million. Menon had said that the two-wheeler segment decline in sales was due to the high base effect of April last year, and it is expected to pick up in the coming months.  
 
“Auto industry smoothly transitioned to the new regulatory regime of 2nd stage of On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 regulation for two and three wheelers from April 2025 onwards, in addition to rolling out E-20 compliant gasoline vehicles across the country from this month,” he added.
 
Within 2W, the motorcycle segment is flat at 1.03 million, while scooter sales have grown by 7.1 per cent.
 
Three-wheeler segment has continued to post a decline in sales for the second consecutive month this fiscal. In April, the 3W segment had fallen by 0.7 per cent, and in May the dispatches had shrunk by 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

