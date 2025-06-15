Rural sentiment, rate cuts drive 110-125cc motorcycle growth in FY25

India’s entry-level motorcycle segment (110–125cc) registered a 12.7 per cent growth in FY25, with sales rising to 3.6 million units, outpacing the 5.1 per cent growth in overall motorcycle sales during the year. The segment’s share in total motorcycle volumes increased from 27.4 per cent in FY24 to 29.4 per cent in FY25, reflecting its growing appeal among Indian consumers.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) President C S Vigneshwar attributed this momentum to improving rural sentiment, favourable monsoon expectations, and the Reserve Bank of India’s recent 50 basis point rate cut.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric begins deliveries of Roadster X electric motorcycles “Entry-level buyers are highly sensitive to financing costs. The monetary easing will make two-wheeler loans more affordable and give a much-needed push to demand,” Vigneshwar said, adding that the sub-125cc category now constitutes 29 per cent of motorcycle sales and 18 per cent of overall two-wheeler volumes.

Rural focus sustains relevance Analysts noted that while the under-125cc segment remains India’s largest by volume—especially in rural areas—its dominance is gradually being challenged by growing demand for higher-cc motorcycles. Still, Nikhil Dhaka, Vice President at consulting firm Primus Partners, said the segment would remain relevant. “New launches and rural recovery will keep it afloat, even if growth moderates compared to the 125cc+ segment,” he said. The overall two-wheeler market is projected to surpass pre-Covid levels by 2026, with volume growth of 8–9 per cent. The 110–125cc motorcycle category is expected to remain a key driver.

Hero, TVS, Bajaj sharpen strategy Hero MotoCorp, which continues to dominate the entry-level (100cc) segment with nearly 90 per cent market share, also made notable gains in the 125cc category. The company sold nearly 300,000 units of the Xtreme 125R, helping it gain 250 basis points of market share in the segment in FY25. ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto to acquire Austrian motorcycle maker KTM in ₹7,765 crore deal “We’ve had strong gains in the 125cc segment, driven by the success of the Xtreme 125R,” said Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer – India BU, Hero MotoCorp, during the company’s post-results call. He added that the overall Xtreme portfolio is nearing 0.5 million units, with newer models like the Xtreme 250R also receiving a strong market response.

Varma said the company aims to sustain momentum through targeted product upgrades, own-base marketing, and expansion of digital finance options, particularly as rural demand improves. Hero MotoCorp retained its position as market leader in FY25 with vehicle sales totalling 5.9 million units. It maintained its lead in the 100cc segment across entry and deluxe variants and increased its market share in the 125cc segment, supported by volumes from the Xtreme 125R. TVS Motor Company is also betting on the popularity of its Raider 125cc model to drive growth. “Raider has done extremely well and is gaining traction as a global product,” said K N Radhakrishnan, CEO and Director, TVS Motor Company. Despite ongoing stress in the entry-level market, he said the Raider’s position in the executive 125cc segment remains strong, supported by product upgrades and positive customer feedback.

Bajaj plans new launch Bajaj Auto plans to introduce a more affordable 125cc motorcycle to compete in the price-sensitive segment. In the post-earnings call, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said, “From an estimated market share of 21 per cent in FY23, we went up to 26 per cent in FY24 and have closed at 24 per cent in FY25 in the 125cc+ segment. Our countermeasures to reverse this are already in place from April onwards.” Performance of 110cc to 125cc Motorcycle Segment Full Year (FY24 vs FY25) Metric FY24 FY25 Growth >110cc to ≤125cc motorcycles 31,94,934 36,00,397 12.70% Total Motorcycles 1,16,53,237 1,22,52,305 5.10% Segment Share in Motorcycle Sales 27.41% 29.38% 1.97% Segment Share in 2-Wheeler Sales 17.77% 18.36% 0.59% Currently, the Hero Super Splendor, priced at ₹80,848, is the most affordable offering in the segment.