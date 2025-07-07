Geopolitical tensions, US tariffs may hit India's auto sales, warns Fada

Geopolitical tensions and spillover effects from US tariffs may weigh on consumer sentiment, while China's rare earth export curbs could further tighten vehicle supply and drag on retail sales, India's Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) said on Monday.

Retail volumes fell 9.4 per cent in June from a month ago and the average time a car stayed in a showroom, or inventory days, rose to about 55 days from 52-53 days in May, above the Fada's recommended threshold of 21 days.

China's rare earth export curbs have upended global auto supply chains, exacerbating challenges for Indian carmakers already grappling with high inventories and tighter financing amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariffs.