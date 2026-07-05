JSW MG Motor may hike Windsor localisation over 70% to cut supply risks

JSW MG Motor India is looking to increase localisation level of its flagship electric vehicle Windsor to over 70 per cent to reduce supply chain risks as it eyes a double-digit overall sales growth in 2026, according to company Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra.

The Windsor EV, which has crossed cumulative wholesales of 75,000 units in 21 months since launch in October 2024, has become the company's growth driver.

"As demand for Windsor continues to grow, we are focusing on increasing the localisation levels to over 70 per cent to reduce supply chain risks. The MG Windsor will continue to be one of our flagship products, enabling us to target a double digit growth by the end of this calendar year," Mehrotra told PTI.