Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra posted a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as weak demand for its profit-boosting tractors offset strong sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales.

The 'Scorpio' SUV-maker's standalone profit after tax rose 60.6 per cent to 2,454 crore rupees ($295 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, missing analysts' estimate of 2,512 crore rupees.

