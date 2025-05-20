Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo 'Bold Edition' in India: Price, features & more

Customers have responded overwhelmingly to the Mahindra Bolero model ever since it entered the Indian market, particularly in small towns. The company launched the basic Bolero and the Bolero Neo, two distinct versions, after realizing the demand for the rough and tough cars.

The recent model is listed on Mahindra's official website, where potential buyers can book the upgraded model ahead of time. According to information provided by the manufacturer, the recent models have better driving characteristics, visual enhancements, and a few radical changes.

This variant allows customers to customize the SUVs' looks without changing the powertrain. It should be mentioned that this accessories pack is dealer-level and can cost up to Rs 40,000. Here are every detail about these SUVs' latest editions.

2025 Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo ‘bold edition’: Interior and Exterior

The recent model has roof rails, which give it a rougher appearance. The interior of the cabin has a blacked-out theme, with black pillows and neck cushions and black completed upholstery. The model now has a rear-view camera to make it better in the market and guarantee that consumers can park with ease.

To start with the exterior, the special edition's brightworks on the body have been replaced with a Napoli Black paint with dark chrome accents. The entire road presence is somewhat improved by the black theme, which gives it a more aggressive appearance than previously. The front profile maintains its usual appearance, showcasing the headlight arrangement, bold front grille, substantial under-skid plate, and striking side cladding.

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo 2025: Engine and Power

Under the hood, nothing has changed, indicating that the 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine still powers the recent Mahindra Bolero Edition. It has a maximum power output of 98 horsepower and a maximum torque of 260 Nm. Only a five-speed manual gearbox is attached to the unit.

Also Read

2025 Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo: Competition

In comparison to monocoque sub-4m SUVs such as the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV3X0, the Bolero Neo can be a tough competition.

2025 Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo: Prices

There are three different versions of the Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition. The B4 model is the most affordable in the series, costing Rs 10.02 lakh (ex-showroom), followed by the B6 model, which costs Rs 10.21 lakh (ex-showroom), and the B6 OPT model, which costs Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The N10 and N10(O) versions of the Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition are priced at Rs 11.90 lakh and Rs 12.58 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The SUV is equipped with a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a manual gearbox from underneath.