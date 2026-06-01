Major fire at Hyundai Mobis facility may hit Hyundai, Kia production

A massive fire broke out on Sunday at the Hyundai Mobis facility in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai. Since the company is a key supplier to South Korean sister brands Hyundai Motor India and Kia India, it is likely to cause a major dent in production in the near future.

The two automakers together contributed around 17 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales in India in April. Focusing on autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification, Hyundai Mobis supplies chassis, cockpit and front-end parts.

The fire broke out in the evening and, after four hours of operations, rescue personnel brought it under control. "It was a major fire. However, there was no casualty as it was a Sunday," said a source. It initially originated in the scrap yard area of the Hyundai Mobis factory and later spread to two units.