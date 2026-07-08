Maruti Suzuki commissions 1 MWh battery storage system at Kharkhoda plant

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday announced the commissioning of a 1 MWh battery energy storage system at its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana.

As a pilot initiative, a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has been integrated into the Kharkhoda facility's internal electricity distribution network, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

In 2025, the company had installed a 20 MWp solar power project at the Kharkhoda facility.

However, solar power generated during facility holidays could not be utilised due to the absence of demand, it added.

A BESS addresses this challenge by storing excess electricity generated during low-demand periods or facility holidays and making it available when required, the company said.