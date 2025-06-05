Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki eyes 35% rail dispatch share by FY31: CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

Maruti Suzuki eyes 35% rail dispatch share by FY31: CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

Rail dispatches accounted for 24.3 per cent of the company's total vehicle dispatches in FY25, up from 21.5 per cent in FY24

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, MSIL
Maruti Suzuki's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Thursday said it dispatched a record 518,157 vehicles via railways in 2024–25 (FY25), registering a 15.7 per cent year-on-year increase as the country’s largest carmaker continued to scale up its use of low-emission transport.
 
Rail dispatches accounted for 24.3 per cent of the company’s total vehicle dispatches in FY25, up from 21.5 per cent in FY24. Maruti Suzuki's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi on Thursday announced the company aims to increase this share to 35 per cent by FY31, as part of its broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions and ease road congestion. 
 
“Reducing carbon emissions is a top priority for us, both in our products and in our operations... By FY 2030–31, we plan to increase the share of vehicle dispatches through railways to 35 per cent,” he mentioned in a statement.
 
The increased use of rail helped avoid over 180,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) emissions and saved more than 63 million litres of fuel during FY25, the company noted. Rail transport is significantly more energy-efficient and environment-friendly compared to road transport.
 
Since FY15, MSIL’s cumulative vehicle dispatches through railways have grown nearly eight-fold, reaching around 2.4 million units. The company currently operates over 40 flexi-deck rakes, each capable of carrying approximately 300 vehicles per trip.
 
At present, MSIL uses rail to move cars to over 20 hubs across India, which in turn cater to more than 600 cities. It also uses rail connectivity to move vehicles to the export ports of Mundra and Pipavav. 
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in January 2024 inaugurated India’s first in-plant railway siding for automobiles at MSIL’s manufacturing facility in Gujarat. This infrastructure enables vehicles to be loaded directly from the factory onto trains, cutting down transit time and truck traffic.
 
MSIL was the first automaker in India to obtain an Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) licence in 2013, giving it greater flexibility and control over rail-based vehicle movement. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suzuki halts Swift production in Japan as China curbs rare earth exports

Premium

Classic Legends targets FY26 profitability with new launches, expansion

Yamaha rolls out 5 millionth bike from Chennai plant, marks 10 years

Tesla leases warehousing facility in Mumbai's Kurla West for five years

TVS Motor, Kadam Mobility partner to deploy 500 electric 3-wheelers by FY26

Topics :Maruti Suzuki IndiaRailways Maruti Suzuki

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story