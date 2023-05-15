Home / Industry / Auto / MG starts bookings for Comet at Rs 11,000, deliveries to start soon

MG starts bookings for Comet at Rs 11,000, deliveries to start soon

In its press release, MG said that more than 80 customisation options of extended vehicle warranty and service packages are available for customers

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
MG Motor started accepting bookings for its small electric vehicle (EV), Comet at 12 noon on Monday. Customers can book their Comet by making a payment of Rs 11,000 on the MG Motor India website and MG Motor dealerships. Deliveries are expected to begin this month but in a phased manner.
In its press release, MG said that more than 80 customisation options of extended vehicle warranty and service packages are available for customers.

Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India said, “MG Comet EV has been developed with the purpose to cater to the specific needs of Indian urban consumers. With MG’s industry-first Track and Trace feature, we aim to put an end to the never-ending tussle of our customers to know about the status of their car booking. Customers will be able to experience their own MG Comet very soon”.
MG Comet seating capacity

The MG Comet comes with a three-door arrangement but with seating space for four occupants. Rear-seat passengers need to slide the front seat. With an overall length of less than three metres (2974mm) and a wheelbase of just about 2 metres (2010mm), the company brochure claims it can comfortably seat four occupants.
Comet's range

The company brochure claims a range of 230 kilometres on a single charge. However, the real-world range is likely to vary. The battery charges from 0 to 100 per cent in 7 hours and takes 5 hours for 0 to 80 per cent. The Comet comes with a 17.3 kWh battery.
MG provides eight years or 120,000 km of warranty on Comet's battery pack. Additionally, it is IP67 rated to save it from water.


Prices
According to the latest announcement by MG, the price for the entire lineup of the Comet EV has been released. MG Comet will be offered in three variants, price details of all three are given below.

                               Variant Name      Price (Rupees)
                                    Pace                 7.98 lakh
                                    Play                   9.28 lakh
                                    Plush                 9.98 lakh

It should be noted that these are introductory prices for the first 5,000 customers.

