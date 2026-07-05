Mounting paperwork, delays hurt ease of doing business for automakers

Taken together, these episodes reveal a recurring pattern. Whether it was the forex methodology, self-certification of DVA, export certification or documentation requirements, manufacturers repeatedly stated that compliance changes often increased paperwork instead of reducing it. In more than one case, including the export certification and forex issues, the government’s approach was revised after industry objections.
The auto PLI scheme has undoubtedly encouraged investment in advanced automotive technologies and supported localisation across the automotive sector. However, discussions between industry, testing agencies and the MHI are increasingly shifting from the size of incentives to the process of accessing them. Manufacturers are no longer seeking changes to the scheme’s core objective. Their primary demand is for a certification and compliance framework that is simpler, faster and more predictable.
Business unease
- Forex volatility inflated imports,distorting domestic value addition calculations under PLI
- ARAI’s dual exchange-rate proposal increased paperwork, audit, and reconciliation requirements
- Industry opposition prompted ARAI to adopt one exchange rate annually
- Automakers seek simpler certification without diluting technical compliance and oversight
- Lengthy documentation and audits continue delaying incentive eligibility and claims