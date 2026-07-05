Mounting paperwork, delays hurt ease of doing business for automakers

The issue reached the MHI during a review meeting on April 23, 2026. When manufacturers objected, ministry officials asked testing agencies whether the industry had been consulted before the clarification was issued. ARAI acknowledged that no stakeholder consultation had taken place. The ministry also observed that the auto PLI scheme itself does not distinguish between vehicles sold domestically and those exported.

The April meeting also revisited SIAM's proposal on self-certification. Tata Motors once again requested that manufacturers be allowed to self-certify DVA at the initial stage. The MHI did not accept the suggestion, saying the existing SOP had functioned successfully for three years. At the same time, it asked the testing agencies and the Project Management Agency (PMA), currently IFCI Ltd, which scrutinises incentive claims before forwarding them to the ministry, to examine whether the certification process could be simplified within the existing framework.