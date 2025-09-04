New GST rates revive auto companies' hope for a festive sales spurt

The GST rate revision is expected to lead to a notable reduction in ex-showroom prices across passenger vehicles, with small cars, SUVs and mid-sized models seeing savings of ₹50,000 to nearly ₹1 lakh for popular vehicles such as the Wagon R, i20 and Scorpio N.

Small petrol and diesel cars now attract only 18 per cent GST compared to 29–31 per cent earlier.