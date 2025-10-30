Nissan strengthens India export hub, completes 1.2 million vehicle exports

Nissan Motor India on Thursday announced the export of its 1.2 millionth vehicle from Tamil Nadu, marking a major milestone in its global operations. The company reaffirmed India’s role as a strategic export hub for Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania.

The milestone vehicle, a New Nissan Magnite B-SUV, was flagged off by Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, from Kamarajar Port, Ennore. The company said it plans to strengthen its export strategy further with the launch of the Nissan Tekton in 2026.

“This achievement reflects the collective dedication of our teams and the trust of customers worldwide in our Made-in-India cars,” Vatsa said. “The Nissan Magnite continues to be a global success story, representing our focus on design, quality, and innovation that transcends borders.”

‘Make in India, Make for the World’ milestone Nissan’s latest achievement underscores its ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ philosophy. Since starting export operations, the company has shipped a range of models including the Magnite, Sunny, Kicks, and Micra to over 65 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. The New Nissan Magnite has been recognised as one of the safest B-SUVs, earning a five-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and three stars for child safety. Featuring over 55 safety elements and more than 20 best-in-segment features, the Magnite continues to lead the compact SUV category.

Nissan Tekton: New global C-SUV to debut in 2026 The upcoming Nissan Tekton, set for launch in 2026, will be the second product under Nissan’s ‘One Car, One World’ strategy, following the Magnite. Co-developed and manufactured with Renault at the Chennai facility, Tekton will cater to both domestic and export markets. Designed to compete in the C-SUV segment, Tekton will rival models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Toyota Hyryder. The company described it as a “bold and premium SUV” combining the design DNA of Nissan’s iconic Patrol with advanced technology and craftsmanship.