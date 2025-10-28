Home / Industry / Auto / Renault's Duster to hit Indian roads in a new avatar this Republic Day

Renault's Duster to hit Indian roads in a new avatar this Republic Day

The new Duster will be the first model under Renault's India transformation strategy 'Rethink' and its International Game Plan 2027, marking the SUV's return after a four-year hiatus

Renault Duster
The new model will be unveiled on Republic Day, January 26, 2026, with a customer waiting programme open from today
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Renault India’s iconic SUV Duster, which was discontinued about four years ago, is set to make a comeback on Indian roads in an all new avatar, the firm announced on Tuesday.
 
Duster, which ushered in the era of mid-sized SUVs in India, will carry forward the legacy of the iconic nameplate, the company said.
 
Originally launched in India in 2012, the Renault Duster redefined the SUV landscape and pioneered a segment that today accounts for nearly one-fourth of the passenger vehicle market.
 
Renault stopped production in India in early 2022. The Duster is also going to be the first product to be launched under the brand’s International Game Plan 2027 in India. The car is a key pillar in the company's India centric transformation strategy Renault Rethink.
 
Stephane Deblaise, chief executive officer of Renault Group India said, “Renault Duster is more than just a name. It’s a true legend. A symbol of adventure, reliability and innovation, its comeback shows our commitment to the Indian market and our desire to offer vehicles that meet the needs of our customers. New Renault Duster will rely on its iconic heritage while adopting a modern design, advanced technology and enhanced performance.”
 
The announcement marks a significant moment for Indian automotive enthusiasts, many of whom have long awaited the return of the beloved SUV. With close to 1.8 million customers globally and more than 200,000 owners in India, the Duster enjoys a cult following and remains one of the most successful SUVs in Renault’s global portfolio. 

Topics :RenaultRenault DusterRenault India

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

