Renault's Duster to hit Indian roads in a new avatar this Republic Day

Renault India’s iconic SUV Duster, which was discontinued about four years ago, is set to make a comeback on Indian roads in an all new avatar, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Duster, which ushered in the era of mid-sized SUVs in India, will carry forward the legacy of the iconic nameplate, the company said.

Originally launched in India in 2012, the Renault Duster redefined the SUV landscape and pioneered a segment that today accounts for nearly one-fourth of the passenger vehicle market.

Renault stopped production in India in early 2022. The Duster is also going to be the first product to be launched under the brand’s International Game Plan 2027 in India. The car is a key pillar in the company's India centric transformation strategy Renault Rethink.