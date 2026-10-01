PV wholesales rise 21.4% in September as low base boosts industry growth

Domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles (PVs) in India increased by 21.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 463,081 units in September, primarily due to the low base because of the significant change in goods and services tax (GST) rates implemented on September 22 last year. The industry had wholesales of 381,435 units in September 2025.

September 2025 was particularly weak as the GST rate changes were announced on September 3, which created uncertainty among buyers and dealers for much of the month. The revised rates took effect from September 22. Customers, understandably, deferred car purchases until the lower tax rates kicked in.

The GST rate on small cars was reduced to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, while larger cars were moved to a flat 40 per cent rate with the compensation cess removed. PV sales were muted during the first three weeks of September 2025 and surged after September 22, coinciding with the start of Navratri. On Thursday, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country's largest carmaker, said its domestic wholesales stood at 181,838 units in September, up 36.9 per cent from 132,820 units in the year-ago month. Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, MSIL, said three major tailwinds were driving the automobile industry: GST 2.0, which came into effect a year ago; a reduction of up to 100 basis points in the repo rate (the interest rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends to commercial banks); and the income-tax benefit for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh a year.

Banerjee said the recovery in small cars was broadening and was not limited to a single strong month. Maruti's small-car sales had grown 34 per cent cumulatively through September, with the growth continuing month after month. He also pointed to strong demand for hatchbacks and sedans, saying Baleno clocked 25,000 units in the first month after its minor update, while Swift continued to sell 80,000–90,000 units consistently. CNG vehicles have emerged as another major growth area for Maruti, with the company offering CNG variants across 14 models. Banerjee said CNG vehicles accounted for 41 per cent of Maruti's total sales, surpassing the company's target of taking the share beyond 40 per cent. He added that the company was trying to increase supplies further as it had backorders across its CNG range.

On the broader market outlook, Banerjee retained his estimate that the passenger vehicle industry would reach 5.3–5.4 million units in the current financial year, representing growth of at least 10 per cent. He expects the growth rate to moderate in the second half because of the higher base, but said absolute volumes should continue to increase. He also expects the industry to perform well during the upcoming festive season. Maruti is also increasing SUV supplies as demand remains strong in the segment, which accounts for around 57 per cent of the overall industry's wholesales. Banerjee said the company had raised monthly SUV supplies from around 50,000 units in the first quarter to 56,000 units currently. Production of Baleno, Swift and other small cars has also been increased, with the new automatic production lines expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles registered domestic wholesales of 68,810 units in September, rising 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y compared with September 2025. Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Q2 FY27 was our highest-ever quarter, with sales of 201,723 units and industry-beating growth of 40 per cent Y-o-Y.” “Our greener powertrain portfolio continued to be a significant growth driver. EVs recorded their highest-ever quarterly sales of over 47,000 units, growing 90 per cent Y-o-Y. EV penetration in our portfolio rose sharply to 23 per cent, compared with around eight per cent for the industry,” he said. “Customer response remained strong across our portfolio, with Punch emerging as India’s highest-selling SUV during the quarter...Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the festive season, supported by a strong order book and healthy customer traction across the portfolio,” he noted.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported domestic passenger vehicle sales of 64,092 units, an increase of 14 per cent compared with the corresponding month last year. Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) sold 57,166 vehicles in the domestic market in September, up 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y compared with 51,547 units a year earlier. Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer of HMIL, said the company registered healthy double-digit growth in September. This number surpasses the company's previous record achieved in July 2026. “The well-rounded growth across domestic and exports markets is a testament to the strong appeal of our product portfolio...Going ahead, we are expecting sustained customer enthusiasm during the festive season,” he added.