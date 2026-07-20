Q1FY27 auto preview: Strong sales growth, commodity costs to trim margins

Brokerages expect Q1FY27 to be a strong revenue quarter but a weaker one for profitability, with automobile OEM revenue rising about 22–29 per cent year-on-year and auto ancillary revenue growing 17–21 per cent. Growth was supported by broad-based vehicle demand, price increases, premiumisation, exports and rupee depreciation.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales grew 23–26 per cent, two-wheelers 14–19 per cent and commercial vehicles (CVs) 14–19 per cent across brokerage industry volume estimates and Vahan retail registrations. PVs benefited from SUVs, premium models, new launches and recovering small-car demand, while scooters outpaced motorcycles and electric two-wheeler adoption accelerated. Commercial vehicles gained from replacement demand, infrastructure, mining and e-commerce activity, although higher diesel prices and geopolitical disruption weighed on fleet utilisation. Tractor demand remained healthy, supported by rural conditions and reservoir levels.

EBITDA growth is expected to trail revenue growth as higher steel, aluminium, copper, rubber, crude-linked input and freight costs squeeze margins. Nuvama forecasts aggregate EBITDA growth of 10 per cent against revenue growth of 22 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) growth is expected to be uneven and generally slower than the topline. West Asia tensions raised export costs and execution risks, rather than materially weakening overall export demand during the quarter. Among PV makers, Tata Motors' strong domestic business is expected to be offset by weakness at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Nuvama forecasts Tata's India PV revenue to rise 56 per cent but JLR revenue to decline 9 per cent in pound terms, limiting consolidated revenue growth to about 8 per cent. Elara and HDFC Securities estimate around 5 per cent growth. Supply constraints, commodity inflation and lower operating leverage are expected to compress JLR's margins, with HDFC Securities forecasting an EBIT margin of 2.3 per cent. Consolidated PAT could fall 27–80 per cent across estimates.

Mahindra & Mahindra's revenue is forecast to rise 21–26 per cent on SUV, EV, export and tractor growth, but margins could contract 30–170 basis points due to commodity inflation and a higher EV mix. PAT forecasts range from flat to 17 per cent growth. Maruti Suzuki is expected to lead large PV makers with revenue growth of 35–38 per cent, supported by domestic volumes, exports, small cars and currency gains. However, Nuvama, PL Capital and HDFC Securities forecast an 8–11 per cent PAT decline, while Elara expects a 32 per cent fall. Hyundai Motor India is expected to be the weakest PV performer, with revenue flat or down 2 per cent, margin contraction of about 400 basis points and a 38–40 per cent PAT decline.

Two-wheeler makers are expected to fare better. Bajaj Auto's revenue is forecast to grow 30–36 per cent and PAT 25–34 per cent, aided by exports, 125cc-plus motorcycles and improving EV profitability. TVS Motor could report revenue growth of 31–37 per cent and PAT growth of 23–35 per cent on strong scooter, motorcycle, EV and export sales. Bajaj's margins are expected to remain broadly flat or expand by up to 60 basis points, while TVS Motor and Eicher Motors could see stable to moderately lower margins. Hero MotoCorp's revenue may grow 28–30 per cent, but PAT growth could be limited to 8–20 per cent as input costs, promotions and EV investments compress margins.