To woo customers, dealerships are also offering additional accessories such as floor mats and decorative parts like chrome elements free of cost

BS Web Team New Delhi
Kookhyun Shim (left), MD & CEO, Kia Motors India, and actor Tiger Shroff launch the firm’s first India model, the Seltos, in Mumbai | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
As the South Korean car manufacturer Kia gears up to launch the facelift of its popular mid-size SUV Seltos, dealers around the country are offering attractive discounts on the current inventory. These discounts are available at a dealership level and go as high as Rs 75,000, HTAuto reported.
Leading up to the launch of a new facelift or an update, this is a common phenomenon among leading car manufacturers. This is done in a bid to clear the old stock. Given the popularity of the Kia Seltos in the country, the facelift is expected to draw customers in large numbers.
The current version of the Kia Seltos starts at Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top trim, which is the Seltos X-Line Diesel automatic.

The facelift is likely to be priced higher than the outgoing model. However, it also comes with the promise of offering new features and updates.
Kia-Seltos Facelift 2023

The facelift is scheduled to be launched on July 4 and will come with a renewed front grille, restyled LED DRLs, and an updated taillight design. The facelift is also likely to get a new design for its alloy wheels, the report said.
The infotainment system touchscreen is also likely to get a new 10.25-inch display. However, the most significant revision will be the introduction of ADAS features on the model.

This will add safety features like blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and lane-keep assist, among others.
Other than this, the facelift will get a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which will replace the existing 1.4-litre unit, the HTAuto report said.

