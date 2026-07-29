Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that some BS-III vehicles, manufactured before 2016, may require certain rubber parts and gaskets to be replaced when operated on E20 petrol, though studies had found no major impact on overall vehicle performance.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Gadkari said studies conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ( IOCL ), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found that BS-VI vehicles continued to meet emission norms when tested with E20 fuel.

The studies also found that engines in cars and two-wheelers did not require modifications, the minister said in his written reply.

Gadkari said that legacy vehicles “did not exhibit any significant variations in performance” or show abnormal wear and tear when operated on E20 fuel. He added that no issues were reported with “drivability, startability, metal compatibility and plastic compatibility”. Why some BS-III vehicles may need replacement parts However, the minister said tests on BS-III vehicles introduced from April 1, 2005, and manufactured before 2016 indicated that some rubber parts and gaskets may require replacement. Such replacements could be carried out as part of the vehicle’s routine servicing, he added. Addressing concerns over fuel efficiency, Gadkari said automobile manufacturers and vehicle-testing agencies had clarified that mileage depended on several factors apart from fuel type.

These included driving habits, maintenance practices such as oil and air-filter changes, tyre pressure, wheel alignment and air-conditioner usage. The minister said an inter-ministerial committee constituted under NITI Aayog in December 2020 had examined vehicle compatibility and mileage-related aspects of ethanol blending, supported by research from IOCL, ARAI and SIAM. NITI Aayog's Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-25, released in June 2021, was prepared after consultations with automobile manufacturers, oil companies and agricultural experts. The exercise examined material compatibility, engine calibration, fuel systems, drivability, durability, emissions and fuel efficiency before E20 petrol was introduced. Ethanol blending programme followed scientifically: Govt According to the government, the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme followed a “phased, calibrated, scientifically validated and consultative approach”.