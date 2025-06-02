After a tepid start to the financial year, two-wheeler majors posted double-digit growth year-on-year in May.

Leading two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Eicher (Royal Enfield), TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and Suzuki Motorcycle all recorded an increase in domestic sales compared to May 2024. Meanwhile, Honda Motorcycle recorded a muted performance for the month.

“The two-wheeler market grew in May due to a convergence of rural sentiment, pre-monsoon demand, and higher export allocations,” said Nikhil Dhaka, Vice President, Primus Partners.

ALSO READ: India-UK FTA: Automobile stocks up after the signing of trade deal Analysts estimate a 4 to 7 per cent rise in FY26, driven by product innovation, supportive policy frameworks, and increasing mobility needs in emerging markets. While challenges such as price sensitivity and financing constraints may surface in some segments, the overall outlook remains positive.

The relative slowdown in April was in line with expectations, as major players like Hero, Bajaj, and Honda posted double-digit domestic sales declines, hit by weak rural demand and price hikes from new OBD-2B norms. While brands like Royal Enfield, TVS, and Suzuki saw modest gains, dealers remain cautious amid rising regulatory costs, soft rural sentiment, and intensifying competition from electric two-wheelers. Reviving its performance after months of declining sales, Bajaj posted a 2 per cent increase in its domestic sales for May this year, selling 1,91,412 units compared to 1,88,340 in May 2024. ALSO READ: Automobile sales inch up 2.95% in April, CV sales see decline, says Fada Analysts believe that Bajaj benefited from strong wedding-season demand in rural markets. The company’s refreshed portfolio in the 125cc+ motorcycle segment also gained traction among urban commuters.

Continuing its positive streak, TVS posted a 14 per cent increase, selling 309,287 units in May 2025 compared to 271,140 units in May 2024. Motorcycle sales grew 22 per cent, increasing from 1,73,627 units in May 2024 to 2,11,505 units in May 2025. Scooter sales also grew 15 per cent, reaching 1,66,749 units in May 2025 compared to 1,45,305 units in May last year. Similarly, Royal Enfield recorded a 19 per cent increase, reaching 75,820 units in May 2025 compared to 63,531 last year. Hero MotoCorp also posted a 2 per cent increase in domestic sales, selling 4,88,997 units this May as opposed to 4,79,450 units last year.

Suzuki Motorcycle, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, showcased a 17 per cent increase, selling 1,07,780 units in May 2025 compared to 92,032 units in May 2024. Whereas Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) saw a decline of 7 per cent, falling to 4,17,256 units this May compared to 4,50,589 units in May 2024. Exports for all the manufacturers remained robust, with most recording double-digit growth. The calendar year has seen fluctuations — in January, companies like Royal Enfield, TVS Motor, and Suzuki Motorcycle posted higher domestic sales, while Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto registered muted growth, a trend attributed more to tactical factors like inventory and discounting strategies than structural shifts.