Home / Industry / Auto / FAME-II 'defaulters': Hero Electric, Okinawa to get subsidy recovery shock

FAME-II 'defaulters': Hero Electric, Okinawa to get subsidy recovery shock

Notices to Ola Electric, Ather, TVS, Vida for 'breaching' ex-factory price cap

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Premium
FAME-II 'defaulters': Hero Electric, Okinawa to get subsidy recovery shock

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

The Centre has started penalising electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers for allegedly flouting localisation and ex-factory price norms under the second phase of the flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) Scheme (FAME-II), Business Standard has learnt.
The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has started the process of recovering “wrongly claimed subsidies” by Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech from 2019-20, government officials said.
“The incentives claimed wrongly by Hero Electric and Okinawa will be recovered and further steps will be taken to de-register them from the FAME Scheme,” said a senior official, adding that the decision was taken after consultation with the Ministry of Law.

Also Read

Ola Electric crosses 1 lakh production mark, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Cabs starts laying-off employees; issues pink slips to 200 people

Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year

Ola shuts in-car infotainment service launched in 2016 as global first

FAME investigations: Subsidy crunch hurting electric two-wheeler makers

Taiwanese firm Gogoro eyes India as hub for making electric two-wheelers

Subsidies corrupt decision-making processes: Bajaj Auto executive director

Indian car market to see new variants, facelifts, all-new vehicles soon

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV made its global debut in India, brand's 4th model

Electric 2-wheeler players take on heavy industries dept on FAME 2

Topics :Auto industryFAME-IIHeroOla

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story