FAME-II 'defaulters': Hero Electric, Okinawa to get subsidy recovery shock

“The incentives claimed wrongly by Hero Electric and Okinawa will be recovered and further steps will be taken to de-register them from the FAME Scheme,” said a senior official, adding that the decision was taken after consultation with the Ministry of Law.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has started the process of recovering “wrongly claimed subsidies” by Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech from 2019-20, government officials said.