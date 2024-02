The demand significantly surged in the last 5 years as millions of buyers are choosing SUVs as their preference. However, there are different segments and subsegments of SUVs in India now. The perfect example for this is a segment of crossover SUVs slotted below the sub-4 metre SUVs, which are made with the features of Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

Resultantly, the SUVs account for almost 50 per cent of the total market share. This article shares with you the 5 best SUVs sold in January 2024.

Tata Punch