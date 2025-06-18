Home / Industry / Auto / Tractor sales in India may grow 4-7% in FTY26 on monsoon boost: ICRA

Tractor sales in India may grow 4-7% in FTY26 on monsoon boost: ICRA

Pre-buying ahead of the TREM V emission norms, proposed to take effect from April 1, 2026, could further aid volume growth, ICRA said in a statement

Escorts Kubota, automotive industry, Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, farm sector, VST Tillers Tractors, Nifty Auto index
The demand remains supported by positive farm sentiments on the back of early monsoon arrival and timely onset of kharif sowing. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tractor sales in India are likely to see a moderate growth of 4-7 per cent in 2025-26 on the back of a favourable monsoon forecast, which is expected to support agricultural production, ratings agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

Pre-buying ahead of the TREM V emission norms, proposed to take effect from April 1, 2026, could further aid volume growth, ICRA said in a statement.

"The industry wholesale volumes grew at 7 per cent in FY2025, aided by steady demand amid adequate rainfall. In FY2026, the industry is expected to report a growth of 4-7 per cent supported by a favourable monsoon forecast," it said.

Citing IMD (India Meteorological Department) forecast of an above-normal precipitation at 105 per cent of the long period average (LPA) during the current monsoon season as per first long-range forecast, ICRA said, favourable monsoon and increased crop production will support industry volumes.

"Further, the third advance estimates, released in May 2025, indicate a YoY increase of 7.9 per cent in kharif crop output. Rabi crop sowing also marked a YoY increase of 1.5 per cent, which provides optimism regarding improved agri-output and farm income," the ratings agency said.

In May 2025, tractor wholesale and retail volumes rose by 9.1 per cent YoY and 2.8 per cent YoY, respectively. The demand remains supported by positive farm sentiments on the back of early monsoon arrival and timely onset of kharif sowing, ICRA noted.

It, however, pointed out that commodity costs are expected to see an uptick in FY26 due to the imposition of 12 per cent tariffs on some steel imports from April 2025 coupled with an increase in domestic steel demand.

However, the credit profile of tractor manufacturers is anticipated to remain supported by likely rise in volumes, low debt and adequate cash and liquid investments, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt announces annual FASTag pass for ₹3,000, effective August 15

Musk reveals Tesla robotaxi rollout plans: What is it, how does it work?

Premium

Indian Railways now transports 20% of cars produced across the country

India's auto firms to give double-digit salary hikes in FY26: Deloitte

Premium

India's CV industry quietly begins shift to hydrogen-powered vehicles

Topics :ICRATractor SalesTractors

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story