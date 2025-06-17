Home / Industry / Auto / Indian Railways now transports 20% of cars produced across the country

Indian Railways now transports 20% of cars produced across the country

In 2014, only 1 per cent of India's automobiles were transported through railways

Cars
premium
Dhruvaksh Saha Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid India’s push to decarbonise automobile supply chains, the share of four-wheelers transported by Indian Railways has risen to 20 per cent of national production, according to senior government officials.
  “In 2024-25, 1 million units of cars were transported via railways. This is 20.6 per cent of India’s total car production of over 5 million,” said an official.
  In 2014, only 1 per cent of India’s automobiles were transported through railways.
  The ministry of railways has been working on its Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) scheme, making it more conducive for the sector, which had long been reliant on carbon-intensive road transport for transporting vehicles.
  “Regular interaction and meetings have been held with all the stakeholders in the automobile industry, including the Society for Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM). On the basis of the issues raised by the stakeholders, the AFTO policy has been liberalised. Minimum number of rakes to be procured has been relaxed from three rakes to one rake,” the official said on initiatives of the government to facilitate this transition.
 
Moreover, the registration fee for AFT Operators has been done away, this used to be ₹5 crore. The ministry has also designed brand new wagons for automobile transportation, these can carry SUVs over two decks.  
  The earlier design allowed only the lower deck to carry an SUV, due to height restrictions. The newly designed wagons are made out of repurposed ICF coaches of the railways.
  “Auto ancillaries and spares have been permitted to be carried in both onward and return directions. Requirement for procurement of maintenance of spare wagons has been reduced from 4 per cent per rake to 4 per cent of the total cumulative holding,” said the official. 
  “Moreover, all Container Terminals have been permitted to deal in automobile traffic,” the official added. 
According to data, the railways has created six new automobile handling terminals in recent years. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's auto firms to give double-digit salary hikes in FY26: Deloitte

Premium

India's CV industry quietly begins shift to hydrogen-powered vehicles

Passenger vehicle dispatches dip marginally in May, two-wheelers edge up

Ultraviolette revs up electric vehicle play with 2 launches in Paris

Premium

Commuters feel pinch as bike-taxi firms halt ops after Karnataka HC order

Topics :Railways Indian RailwayIndian Railway RecruitmentCarspassenger vehicle sales

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story