Home / Industry / Auto / West Asia crisis: Centre to push for flex-fuel vehicles amid supply crunch

West Asia crisis: Centre to push for flex-fuel vehicles amid supply crunch

Government fast-tracks flex-fuel vehicle rollout, convenes automakers meet as fuel supply disruptions push shift beyond E20 ethanol blending

Flex fuel vehicle
premium
Government officials said India has already adopted E20 fuel, and the current geopolitical situation has prompted a broader push towards fuels that can accommodate even higher ethanol content.
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 11:46 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The government is moving beyond E20 (a fixed blend of 20 per cent ethanol and petrol) fuel and advancing plans to adopt flex-fuel vehicles, at a time when supplies of conventional petroleum fuels face disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, 
Business Standard has learnt. 
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has convened a meeting on Saturday with oil companies, automobile manufacturers and industry bodies to firm up a road map for the rollout of flex-fuel vehicles and the supporting infrastructure. 
Unlike E20 fuel, flex-fuel vehicles can run on a wide range of ethanol-petrol blends and can even operate on up to 100 per cent ethanol, depending on engine configuration. Currently, no company has launched a flex-fuel vehicle in India, as these models are more expensive than comparable petrol vehicles. 
The meeting on Saturday will include state-run oil-marketing companies, such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), along with industry bodies, including the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). 
Automakers developing flex fuel vehicles, including Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Hero MotoCorp, have also been asked to participate in the meeting. 
According to sources, discussions will focus on finalising timelines for the launch of flex-fuel vehicles by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), assessing the readiness of fuel retail outlets to dispense with higher ethanol blends, and ensuring adequate availability of flex fuels. 
Government officials said India has already adopted E20 fuel, and the current geopolitical situation has prompted a broader push towards fuels that can accommodate even higher ethanol content.
 
Flex-fuel vehicles, capable of running on varying blends of petrol and ethanol, are seen as a key lever to reduce crude oil imports and insulate the domestic market from global supply shocks, they added. However, their rollout hinges on coordinated progress in vehicle manufacturing, fuel supply, and retail infrastructure.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Two years on, automakers await clearance of Fame-II scheme dues

India asks auto industry to optimise output as Iran conflict hits supplies

Premium

Shift away from oil-based fuel to electricity: MHI tells auto sector

Premium

India's truck fleet shows its age: Nearly 42% of vehicles past 12 years

Biogas body seeks phased CBG blending, diesel phase-down in Delhi

Topics :FuelethanolIndian Oil CorporationAutomakers

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story