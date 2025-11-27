41 flights delayed as dense fog disrupts operations at Bengaluru airport

Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) were significantly affected on Thursday morning as dense fog reduced visibility and delayed at least 41 flights since 5
While the city witnessed light rainfall in the morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) did not issue any severe weather warnings. However, persistent fog and low clouds created challenging conditions for aircraft movement, leading to disruptions through the early hours.
According to IMD reports, the sky had remained partly cloudy on Wednesday, but Thursday's dense fog worsened visibility around the airport precincts. The weather around BLR Airport is expected to remain slightly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 18 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius.
At 10 am, meteorological readings at the airport showed a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, a relative humidity of 73 per cent, and visibility limited to 1,500 meters. Atmospheric pressure stood at 1020 hPa, while winds were blowing at 14 knots from the East/Northeast. Misty conditions prevailed, and scattered clouds were observed at 800 ft and 1200 ft, further complicating operations for pilots and air traffic controllers.
Airport authorities expect the situation to gradually improve as the day progresses, with clearer conditions anticipated by the afternoon.
This comes just two days after another significant disruption impacted international traffic. On Tuesday, seven international flights scheduled between 1 am and 6 pm were cancelled due to ash from the Ethiopian volcanic eruption drifting into Indian airspace. Additionally, 12 more international flights were delayed as airlines adjusted operations in response to safety assessments related to volcanic ash. Both arrival and departure schedules were affected as carriers waited for clearer airspace conditions.
Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport had earlier issued a passenger advisory announcing temporary airspace restrictions from November 27 to December 3 owing to the Navy's Operational Demonstration 2025, further impacting regional flight connectivity.
With fog conditions expected to lift gradually, Bengaluru airport officials are working to normalise operations and reduce delays.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
