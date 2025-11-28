Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Ahmedabad-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after false smoke alert

Ahmedabad-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after false smoke alert

The Delhi-Ahmedabad flight AI2939, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, had around 170 people onboard

Air India
Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed in Delhi and the passengers and crew were disembarked safely, the official said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

An Ahmedabad-bound Air India plane returned to the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to suspected smoke in the cargo hold area, according to sources.

After checks, the smoke indication was found to be false, the sources said.

The Delhi-Ahmedabad flight AI2939, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, had around 170 people onboard, they added.

An airline official said the aircraft returned to Delhi shortly after take off due to a smoke indication, which was later found to be false after the aircraft underwent thorough precautionary checks.

Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed in Delhi and the passengers and crew were disembarked safely, the official said.

Passengers were later flown to Ahmedabad in another aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

41 flights delayed as dense fog disrupts operations at Bengaluru airport

Air India Express cancels Guwahati-Hyderabad flight after Siraj's complaint

India's MRO sector to be worth $4 bn by 2031: Civil Aviation minister

Adani gets environmental nod for luxury airport hotel in Thiruvananthapuram

DGCA issues new guidelines to manage pilot and cabin crew fatigue

Topics :Air IndiaIndian aviationaviation safety

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story