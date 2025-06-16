Ahmedabad plane crash most heartbreaking of my career: Chandrasekaran

Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday told Air India employees that he has witnessed many crises in his professional journey, but the crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad was the most heartbreaking experience of his career. Tata Sonson Monday told Air India employees that he has witnessed many crises in his professional journey, but the crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad was the most heartbreaking experience of his career.

According to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Chandrasekaran said, “Have seen many crises, but this (Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad) is the most heartbreaking of my career.”

He also urged all employees to remain focused and resilient amid the tragedy. “We need to stay on course and be determined in everything we do,” he added.

Tragedy that shook Air India Chandrasekaran’s message came days after the catastrophic crash of AI171 on June 12. The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. The crash also claimed several lives on the ground in the densely populated area where the aircraft went down. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). A single survivor — a British national of Indian descent — is undergoing treatment. Tata group’s acquisition of Air India The Tata group, under Chandrasekaran’s leadership, acquired Air India in October 2021 after the Indian government decided to privatise the loss-making airline. Operational control was officially transferred to Tata in January 2022.