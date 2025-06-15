Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India Express Guwahati-Kolkata flight delayed by over 18 hours

Air India Express Guwahati-Kolkata flight delayed by over 18 hours

Flight IX-1226 was delayed over 18 hours due to technical issues, with passengers alleging poor accommodation; Air India Express denied the claims and arranged a new aircraft

Air India Express
The incident involved 170 passengers aboard Air India Express flight IX-1226, which was scheduled to depart from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 8:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Passengers on an Air India Express flight from Guwahati to Kolkata deboarded twice due to a ‘technical glitch’ in the aircraft and had to wait for more than 18 hours before being flown to their destination on Sunday afternoon, according to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI).
 
The incident involved 170 passengers aboard Air India Express flight IX-1226, which was scheduled to depart from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. 
 
Passengers were given ‘cheap’ hotel by Air India Express 
A passenger in a video that has gone viral on social media claimed that they were asked to deboard twice and were taken to a very ‘cheap’ hotel.
 
Several such videos of the delayed flight are being circulated on social media, alleging no clear information regarding the flight’s delay.
 
PTI said it could not independently confirm the authenticity of the videos.
 
“Around 1:30 a.m., we were asked to deboard and taken to the lounge. From there, we were taken to a very cheap hotel for overnight stay. It did not provide us any breakfast,” the traveller alleged.
 
Air India Express clarifies on ‘cheap’ hotel claim 
An Air India Express spokesperson told PTI that the evening flight on the Guwahati–Kolkata route developed a ‘technical issue’.
 
“An alternative aircraft was arranged the next day, resulting in an extended delay. Guests were provided with service recovery options, including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund,” he added.
 
Rejecting the charge of a ‘cheap hotel’ by passengers, an official of the company in Guwahati said travellers were offered the best available hotel and the airline staff also stayed in that property. 
 
Air India Express arranged a separate aircraft 
On Sunday morning, the passengers were brought back to the airport and boarded the same aircraft around 9:30 a.m. However, they were again informed by the captain and crew that the flight was further delayed due to the same technical issue.
 
After some time, they were again deboarded and brought back to the airport, with the local Air India Express officials stating that a separate aircraft would ferry them to Kolkata.
 
Finally, they left Guwahati at 3:34 p.m. on a separate flight. Some of the 170 passengers opted for other airlines as offered by Air India Express.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Multiple Accidents force MoCA to Ground Chopper Ops in Uttarakhand

Premium

Aviation insurance premiums may see up to 10% spike post Air India crash

Aryan Aviation operations suspended after Kedarnath helicopter crash

How passenger in seat 11A became only survivor of Air India plane crash

Turkiye govt denies involvement of Turkish Technic in Air India crash

Topics :air india expressAir IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story