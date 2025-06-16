IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers following heavy rain in Mumbai

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on Monday regarding a "temporary disruption" of scheduled flights over Mumbai due to heavy rainfall in the region.
In its travel advisory, IndiGo urged the passengers to take up additional time while planning their journey, as there may be possible flight delays. Also, traffic may become slow following heavy rainfall.
"There's a heavy downpour over #Mumbai at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you're travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual. We're monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible", IndiGo said in its travel advisory.
Many parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai, received heavy and light rainfall on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain in Mumbai later in the day.
According to IMD, isolated heavy rains are likely in Kokan, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra, Saurashtra, and Kutch from June 18 to 21. Meanwhile, Gujarat can experience light to moderate rainfall from June 16 to 17.
"Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over Gujarat State during 16th -17th June. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 18th-21st; Gujarat Region on 18th & 19th June with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa during. 16th-18th, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 16th-17th; Gujarat Region on 16th June with extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa on 16th June", IMD said in its statement.
Meanwhile, in view of the continuing heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala today.
