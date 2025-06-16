Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers following heavy rain in Mumbai

IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers following heavy rain in Mumbai

In its travel advisory, IndiGo urged the passengers to take up additional time while planning their journey, as there may be possible flight delays

indigo airlines, indigo
IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on Monday regarding a "temporary disruption" of scheduled flights over Mumbai due to heavy rainfall in the region. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on Monday regarding a "temporary disruption" of scheduled flights over Mumbai due to heavy rainfall in the region.

In its travel advisory, IndiGo urged the passengers to take up additional time while planning their journey, as there may be possible flight delays. Also, traffic may become slow following heavy rainfall.

"There's a heavy downpour over #Mumbai at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you're travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual. We're monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible", IndiGo said in its travel advisory. 

Many parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai, received heavy and light rainfall on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain in Mumbai later in the day.

According to IMD, isolated heavy rains are likely in Kokan, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra, Saurashtra, and Kutch from June 18 to 21. Meanwhile, Gujarat can experience light to moderate rainfall from June 16 to 17.

"Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over Gujarat State during 16th -17th June. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 18th-21st; Gujarat Region on 18th & 19th June with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa during. 16th-18th, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 16th-17th; Gujarat Region on 16th June with extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa on 16th June", IMD said in its statement. 

Meanwhile, in view of the continuing heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uttarakhand helicopter crash: MoCA halts all operations till Monday

Premium

Travel industry in turbulence amid worsening West Asia situation

Air India Express Guwahati-Kolkata flight delayed by over 18 hours

Premium

Aviation insurance premiums may see up to 10% spike post Air India crash

Aryan Aviation operations suspended after Kedarnath helicopter crash

Topics :IndiGo AirlinesIndiGoMumbai rains

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story