Home / India News / SC seeks response from Centre, DGCA over series of helicopter crashes

SC seeks response from Centre, DGCA over series of helicopter crashes

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notices to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Uttarakhand government, among others, on the plea

On June 7, a helicopter going to Kedarnath had to make an emergency landing on the road due to a technical fault soon after take-off in which the pilot was injured but the five devotees on board were rescued safely. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre among others on a plea over a series of helicopter crashes, particularly in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notices to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Uttarakhand government, among others, on the plea.

"The concern is over a series of helicopter crashes that have taken place, particularly towards Kedarnath," the petitioners' counsel said.

The bench posted the matter after four weeks.

On June 15, a helicopter carrying pilgrims from the Kedarnath shrine crashed in the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility, killing all seven people on board, the fifth helicopter accident on the Chardham Yatra route since the pilgrimage started on April 30.

 

The seven casualties included a two-year-old child and the pilot, who were on board the helicopter, operated by a private firm.

The civil aviation ministry said it has suspended the operations of the firm for the Char Dham Yatra and has directed the DGCA to immediately post officers from airworthiness, safety and operations to actively oversee all helicopter activity in the Kedarnath valley.

On June 7, a helicopter going to Kedarnath had to make an emergency landing on the road due to a technical fault soon after take-off in which the pilot was injured but the five devotees on board were rescued safely.

On May 12, a helicopter returning from Badrinath to Sersi with pilgrims on board had to make an emergency landing in a school playground in Ukhimath due to poor visibility. All pilgrims were safe.

Similarly, on May 8, a helicopter going to Gangotri Dham crashed in Uttarkashi district in which six people were killed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DGCA Supreme Court Law

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

