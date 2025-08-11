Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Severe weather, delayed re-routing likely caused May IndiGo incident: DGCA

Severe weather, delayed re-routing likely caused May IndiGo incident: DGCA

On May 23, two days after the incident, DGCA had said IndiGo flight crew initially attempted to return but as they were close to the thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather

IndiGo, Bird Strike
On May 21, the flight crew had sought permission to enter Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence but the request was rejected. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Severe weather and non-timely action in re-routing the aircraft clear of weather were the probable causes that led to IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight incident where the aircraft's nose radome was damaged on May 21, according to the probe findings by aviation regulator DGCA.

On May 21, IndiGo's A321 neo aircraft VT-IMD while operating flight 6E-2142 from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe weather, including hail, during cruise. After landing in Srinagar, the aircraft radome was found damaged, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The incident was investigated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"The investigation has revealed that severe weather existing en-route and non-timely action in re-routing the aircraft clear of weather was the probable cause of the occurrence," the minister said in a written reply.

On May 23, two days after the incident, DGCA had said IndiGo flight crew initially attempted to return but as they were close to the thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather.

"Subsequently, they encountered hailstorm and severe turbulence. Crew chose to continue at the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar," it had said in a statement. 

While in a thunderstorm cloud, the regulator had said warnings of Angle of Attack fault, Alternate Law protection lost, backup Speed scale unreliable were triggered.

"Due to updraft and downdraft encountered by the aircraft the Autopilot tripped and aircraft speed had wide variations. As a result, Maximum Operating Speed/Maximum operating Mach (VMO/MMO) warnings and repeated stall warnings were triggered," it had said.

On May 21, the flight crew had sought permission to enter Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence but the request was rejected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India to halt Delhi-Washington direct flights from Sept 1: Here's why

US lawyer demands truth, transparency in probe of Ahmedabad plane crash

India a key market, aiming to be core service provider: Malaysia Airlines

Flight operations hit at Mumbai airport as tech glitch hits data network

Air India raises pilots' retirement age to 65, non-flying staff to 60

Topics :DGCAIndiGoAviation industry

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story