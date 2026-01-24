Air India cancels New York, Newark flights amid severe US winter storm

Air India has issued a travel advisory ahead of the severe winter storm forecasted for the US East Coast.

As per the statement posted on X, Air India said that all of its flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January.

In a post on X, Air India said, "A severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast from early Sunday morning to Monday, which will have a significant impact on flight operations. In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January. Our dedicated teams will extend all assistance to you if you are booked to fly with us on these dates. For more information related to this please connect with our 24x7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. You are also requested to check our website http://airindia.com".

The National Weather Service of US warned people to take the storm seriously. According to the National Weather Service, moderate to major impacts are expected across the Central US and into the Northeast from Saturday through the weekend. It advised against travelling due to the weather conditions, saying, "Hazardous to impossible driving conditions are expected. Avoid travel if at all possible. Widespread closures and disruption to infrastructure may also occur." According to CNN, two-thirds of the US population is facing a monster winter storm and extreme cold. The storm's snow and ice will stretch over 2,000 miles from Texas to New England as it moves east through the weekend.

This would result in crippling ice accumulations affecting power lines, with hundreds of thousands may lose power, some for days. Thousands of flights have already been cancelled ahead of the storm, with travel on roads across the storm's footprint said to be difficult to impossible. It reported that at least 15 states have declared a state of emergency to mobilise resources for responding and preparing for the storm as of Friday afternoon. These include Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, New York, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey and Kansas.Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a disaster declaration covering 134 counties to mobilise resources. Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also declared a state of emergency for the nation's capital on Friday.