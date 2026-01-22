Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Take IndiGo's vacated slots only if adding planes, MoCA tells airlines

Take IndiGo's vacated slots only if adding planes, MoCA tells airlines

MoCA says IndiGo's vacated airport slots will go to airlines that add aircraft and crew, not those merely reshuffling existing flights

On December 9, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of domestic flights from its schedule for the entire winter season, which ends in late March
On December 9, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of domestic flights from its schedule for the entire winter season, which ends in late March
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 11:34 PM IST
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has told airlines that those capable of operating new flights with additional aircraft and crew, rather than simply reshuffling existing services, will be given preference in the allocation of slots vacated by IndiGo.
 
IndiGo cancelled 4,290 flights between December 1 and 9 after it fell short of pilots to implement the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, which introduced more humane working hours for flight crew and came into effect in November. On December 9, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the airline to cut 10 per cent of its domestic flights from the schedule for the entire winter season, which runs until late March.
 
In a letter sent on Thursday to all Indian carriers and airport operators, the ministry said a slot coordination committee had been constituted for the “redistribution of slots vacated by IndiGo”. The committee held its first meeting on January 13, during which the process and principles governing the redistribution were discussed.
 
The ministry then set out the conditions under which other airlines would be allowed to apply for the vacated slots. “Surrendered slots should not remain unutilised where capacity can be added. Preference shall be given to airlines that can demonstrate capacity in the form of additional aircraft, pilots, cabin crew, ground support equipment and maintenance engineers, and not merely a reshuffle of existing flights,” the letter said.
 
It further said: “Airlines must share operational preparedness failing which assigned slots will be cancelled and re-assigned. Existing routes or sector connectivity shall not be discontinued to utilise vacated slots.”
 
Airlines have been asked to submit their requests and preferences to the relevant airport operators for the slots vacated by IndiGo. The airport operators will compile the applications and forward them to the slot coordination committee for consideration.
 
The final allocation of slots will be decided by the committee. During its deliberations, the committee may co-opt other stakeholders, if required, to ensure a fair and efficient distribution of the vacated slots, the ministry said.
 

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:31 PM IST

