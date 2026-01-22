Take IndiGo's vacated slots only if adding planes, MoCA tells airlines

In a letter sent on Thursday to all Indian carriers and airport operators, the ministry said a slot coordination committee had been constituted for the “redistribution of slots vacated by IndiGo”. The committee held its first meeting on January 13, during which the process and principles governing the redistribution were discussed.

The ministry then set out the conditions under which other airlines would be allowed to apply for the vacated slots. “Surrendered slots should not remain unutilised where capacity can be added. Preference shall be given to airlines that can demonstrate capacity in the form of additional aircraft, pilots, cabin crew, ground support equipment and maintenance engineers, and not merely a reshuffle of existing flights,” the letter said.