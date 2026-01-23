DGCA to streamline norms for appointing and retaining pilot examiners

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed a more standardised framework for appointing and retaining pilot examiners — senior pilots who are authorised to test pilots on aircraft and simulators — by tightening experience and eligibility criteria while removing other procedural requirements.

In a draft shared with aviation stakeholders this month, the DGCA has tightened rules for the reappointment of designated examiners (DEs), who are senior pilots who test other pilots in actual aircraft. Currently, a pilot needs to have served as a DE within the previous five years to get reappointed. Under the new proposal, candidates must have at least 12 months of examiner experience in the last seven years with the same or any other airline. This move raises the minimum experience requirement while slightly expanding the reference period.