Noida International Airport likely to miss another launch deadline: Report

The Noida International Airport at Jewar is likely to miss another launch deadline as major development work remains unfinished, The New Indian Express reported on Thursday.

The newspaper, which visited the airport site and spoke to people involved in the development work, said significant work within and outside the airport’s premises is yet to be completed, which will be followed by regulatory clearances.

February 2026 launch target under question

The report comes only a few days after Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the airport will begin operations in February 2026, according to a Financial Express report. The New Indian Express report, however, claimed the remaining work is unlikely to be finished by this deadline.

A person involved with the airport project was quoted by the newspaper as saying operations may not even begin by March, given the incomplete work. The airport will also require clearances from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Security, aviation approvals still awaited A senior DGCA official confirmed that a BCAS team inspected the airport in December 2025 and that its officials have been visiting the site regularly, but security clearance is yet to be granted. “Only after the BCAS gives its nod will the DGCA give its consent,” the official told the newspaper.