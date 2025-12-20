Air India Express suspends pilot for 'physically assaulting' passenger

Air India Express has suspended its pilot for allegedly assaulting a passenger at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1.

Confirming the development in a post on X, the airline stated that the pilot was off-duty at the time of the incident and was travelling as a passenger on another airline.

The airline said it will conduct a thorough internal investigation while fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities.

However, the passenger, alleged that he was forced to write a letter stating he would not pursue the matter further to avoid missing his flight, which had cost him approximately ₹1.2 lakh. He also criticised the Delhi Police for "not allowing him to lodge a complaint immediately".

What happened at the airport? According to Dewan, the incident occurred at the security checkpoint of the airport's Terminal 1. He claimed that staff members were cutting the queue, prompting him to question it. The pilot, identified by Dewan as Captain Virender Sejwal, allegedly verbally abused him before physically assaulting him. Dewan also shared photographs showing blood on the pilot’s shirt, which he said came from his own injuries. Dewan described the incident as distressing for his family, particularly for his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the assault. He also criticised the airport for combining staff and passenger entries in a sensitive security area, and questioned the airline and aviation regulator, DGCA.

Airline condemns pilot’s behaviour In its reply, Air India Express wrote on X that appropriate action will be taken after a thorough investigation. The airline emphasised its strong condemnation of such behaviour and reassured that the matter had its highest attention. No formal complaint registered yet Delhi Police stated that no formal complaint has been filed regarding the incident. The police became aware of the matter only after Dewan’s social media post. They clarified that appropriate legal action would follow once a written complaint is submitted. According to PTI, the pilot later boarded an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru. Police said the next steps, including examination of CCTV footage, would depend on the complaint being formally lodged.