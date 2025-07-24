AI Express Delhi-Mumbai flight aborts takeoff due to technical snag

A Mumbai-bound Air India Express plane, with around 160 passengers onboard, aborted takeoff due to a technical snag at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening, according to a source.

An Air India Express spokesperson said the crew of one of our flights from Delhi elected to reject takeoff prioritising safety following a minor technical issue.

The source said that the pilot decided to abort takeoff as there was a glitch with the screens displaying the speed parameters in the cockpit.

The spokesperson said that passengers were deboarded and accommodated in an alternative aircraft, which has departed for Mumbai.