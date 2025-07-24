Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AI Express Delhi-Mumbai flight aborts takeoff due to technical snag

AI Express Delhi-Mumbai flight aborts takeoff due to technical snag

The pilot decided to abort takeoff as there was a glitch with the screens displaying the speed parameters in the cockpit

Air India Express
The spokesperson said that passengers were deboarded and accommodated in an alternative aircraft, which has departed for Mumbai (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 6:40 AM IST
A Mumbai-bound Air India Express plane, with around 160 passengers onboard, aborted takeoff due to a technical snag at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening, according to a source.

An Air India Express spokesperson said the crew of one of our flights from Delhi elected to reject takeoff prioritising safety following a minor technical issue.

ALSO READ: Doha-bound Air India Express returns to Calicut after mid-air tech fault

The source said that the pilot decided to abort takeoff as there was a glitch with the screens displaying the speed parameters in the cockpit.

The spokesperson said that passengers were deboarded and accommodated in an alternative aircraft, which has departed for Mumbai.

"We regret the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains paramount in all our operations," the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

