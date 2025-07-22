Air India plane's auxiliary power unit catches fire after landing at Delhi

The auxiliary power unit of an Air India flight caught fire on Tuesday afternoon after landing at Delhi airport from Hong Kong, the airline said in a statement. All passengers and crew members are safe, it added.

“Flight AI315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson further said that there was some damage to the aircraft, while passengers and crew members disembarked normally and were safe.

“The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified,” the spokesperson added.

Air India is facing continued scrutiny due to flight delays, cancellations, and increased regulatory attention following the 12 June Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 241 out of 242 people on board, as well as 19 on the ground.