Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India plane's auxiliary power unit catches fire after landing at Delhi

Air India plane's auxiliary power unit catches fire after landing at Delhi

The Air India flight AI315 was operating from Hong Kong to Delhi

air india plane
The spokesperson further said that there was some damage to the aircraft, while passengers and crew members disembarked normally and were safe | Representative Picture
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The auxiliary power unit of an Air India flight caught fire on Tuesday afternoon after landing at Delhi airport from Hong Kong, the airline said in a statement. All passengers and crew members are safe, it added.
 
“Flight AI315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement. 
 
The spokesperson further said that there was some damage to the aircraft, while passengers and crew members disembarked normally and were safe.
 
“The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified,” the spokesperson added.
 
Air India is facing continued scrutiny due to flight delays, cancellations, and increased regulatory attention following the 12 June Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 241 out of 242 people on board, as well as 19 on the ground.
 
The crash investigation remains mired in controversy, with preliminary findings suggesting that the incident was caused by a cut in fuel supply to the engine. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the cockpit voice recording claimed it was the senior pilot who had cut the fuel supply. 
 
Earlier on Monday evening, a Delhi–Kolkata Air India flight carrying 160 passengers aborted take-off at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after a technical issue was detected during the take-off roll.
 
A similar incident occurred in the morning when another Air India flight, AI2744 from Kochi, skidded off the runway after touchdown at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India seeks bank loan of about $200 mn for fleet of Boeing 777 planes

Air India Group completes fuel control switch checks on Boeing planes

Air India completes checks on Boeing 787, 737 aircraft, says no issue found

Many Indian airlines spend more on publicity than passenger safety: Survey

Over 4,200 posts vacant in DGCA, BCAS, AAI; functioning unaffected: Govt

Topics :Air IndiaflightIndia Aviationairlines

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story