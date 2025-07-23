IndiGo Ahmedabad-Diu flight aborts take-off after technical snag detected

An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu was forced to abort its take-off on Wednesday after a technical issue was identified just before departure. The flight, numbered 6E7966, was carrying 60 passengers at the time, according to a report by Mint.

In a statement, IndiGo said the pilots noticed a technical indication during the routine checks carried out before take-off. They immediately informed the relevant authorities and decided not to proceed with the flight. The aircraft was safely returned to the bay for further inspection.

Take-off halted as a safety measure

ALSO READ: Technical snag detected on IndiGo Tirupati-Hyderabad flight, lands safely Reports suggest the plane had only just started its take-off run when the issue was spotted. The crew followed emergency protocols and quickly stopped the aircraft from continuing. IndiGo confirmed that the step was taken as a “precautionary measure following standard operating procedures.”