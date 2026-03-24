Aviation insurance rates soften on excess capacity, lower global losses

“Excess capacity remains the key driver behind the softening of aviation reinsurance rates, with reinsurers keen to deploy capital in what continues to be a generally profitable and highly competitive line of business. Relatively benign claims experience in recent periods, barring a few large losses, has further supported more competitive pricing,” said Saurabh Verma, chief business officer, Howden India. He added that improvements in aircraft safety and increased participation from insurers have also contributed to downward pressure on rates.
Within general aviation, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, rates are expected to continue softening, although outcomes will vary by insurer and risk profile. However, pricing in hull and liability segments will remain sensitive to geopolitical developments. Prolonged conflicts could trigger hardening, while shorter-term disruptions are unlikely to materially impact rates, Verma said.