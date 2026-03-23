DGCA releases summer schedule for domestic airlines, effective March 29

The Directorate General for Civil Aviation has released the schedule for domestic flights on Monday, applicable from March 29th to October 24th.

DGCA, in its official notification, has advised passengers to cross-check the website of the respective airlines and to contact them in case of last-minute flight schedule changes due to "operational exigencies."

On Sunday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation decided to withdraw the temporary fare caps on domestic airfares starting Monday (March 23).

The decision marks the end of a price-control regime that the government initiated several months ago to manage volatility in the aviation market.

The Ministry confirmed the development through an official order, noting that the restrictions on ticket pricing are no longer required under the current operating environment.

"Whereas, vide letter dated 6th December 2025, the Ministry had introduced a temporary fare cap on domestic airfares with a view to contain abnormal surge in ticket prices arising out of large-scale flight disruptions of IndiGo, and with an objective to safeguard passenger interests and ensure affordability during a period of constrained capacity," the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated. In the official communication, the Ministry observed that the "prevailing situation has since stabilised, with restoration of capacity and normalisation of operations across the sector." Based on this assessment, the government determined that the fare cap imposed in December "shall stand withdrawn with effect from 23rd March, 2026." This move allows airlines to once again determine ticket prices based on market demand and supply dynamics.