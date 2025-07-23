Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Boeing projects global demand for 2.4 million aviation personnel by 2044

Boeing projects global demand for 2.4 million aviation personnel by 2044

The forecast estimates the industry will require 660,000 pilots, 710,000 maintenance technicians, and 1,000,000 cabin crew members by 2044.

Boeing
Boeing emphasised the role of innovative training methods, including AI, virtual reality, and mixed reality technologies, to address pilot and technician shortages. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Global aerospace company Boeing on Tuesday projected global demand for nearly 2.4 million new commercial pilots, technicians, and cabin crew over the next 20 years to meet the growing needs of the expanding commercial aviation sector, according to the company's 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO).

According to a press release by Boeing, the forecast, driven by rising air travel demand and changes in fleet composition, estimates the industry will require 660,000 pilots, 710,000 maintenance technicians, and 1,000,000 cabin crew members by 2044.

"As commercial air traffic demand continues to outpace economic growth and the global fleet expands to meet demand, our industry will keep the fleet flying safely and efficiently by supporting workforce development for carriers worldwide," said Chris Broom, Vice President of Commercial Training Solutions at Boeing Global Services.

The finding was released by the aerospace company's annual 20-year forecast at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Boeing emphasised the role of innovative training methods, including AI, virtual reality, and mixed reality technologies, to address pilot and technician shortages.

Broom also highlighted Boeing's focus on competency-based training to ensure high-quality aviation training.

"The industry is investing in technologies, including mixed reality-- an immersive blend of physical and digital environments that enhances hands-on learning and situational awareness. Boeing is supporting customers with digitally advanced aviation training products and services to meet their needs. The bedrock of our approach remains competency-based training and assessment methodology to ensure high-quality aviation training," he added.

The PTO projects that two-thirds of new personnel will replace those lost to attrition, while one-third will support fleet growth, particularly for single-aisle aeroplanes.

Eurasia, China, and North America will drive over half of the demand, with 550,000, 426,000, and 435,000 new personnel needed, respectively.

South Asia and Southeast Asia are the fastest-growing regions, with staffing demand expected to more than triple, requiring 141,000 and 243,000 new professionals, respectively.

Regionally, the breakdown includes Africa at 74,000, Latin America at 134,000, the Middle East at 234,000, Northeast Asia at 92,000, and Oceania at 41,000, the release stated.

The surge in demand reflects the rapid growth of emerging markets and the need for skilled professionals to maintain and operate an expanding global fleet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No issue found in Boeing fleet's fuel-control switches: Air India

Air India seeks bank loan of about $200 mn for fleet of Boeing 777 planes

Air India plane's auxiliary power unit catches fire after landing at Delhi

76% flyers say airlines prioritise publicity over passenger safety: Survey

Air India completes checks on Boeing 787, 737 aircraft, says no issue found

Topics :BoeingAviationaerospace

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story