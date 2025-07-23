Boeing projects global demand for 2.4 million aviation personnel by 2044

Global aerospace company Boeing on Tuesday projected global demand for nearly 2.4 million new commercial pilots, technicians, and cabin crew over the next 20 years to meet the growing needs of the expanding commercial aviation sector, according to the company's 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO).

According to a press release by Boeing, the forecast, driven by rising air travel demand and changes in fleet composition, estimates the industry will require 660,000 pilots, 710,000 maintenance technicians, and 1,000,000 cabin crew members by 2044.

"As commercial air traffic demand continues to outpace economic growth and the global fleet expands to meet demand, our industry will keep the fleet flying safely and efficiently by supporting workforce development for carriers worldwide," said Chris Broom, Vice President of Commercial Training Solutions at Boeing Global Services.

The finding was released by the aerospace company's annual 20-year forecast at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. Boeing emphasised the role of innovative training methods, including AI, virtual reality, and mixed reality technologies, to address pilot and technician shortages. Broom also highlighted Boeing's focus on competency-based training to ensure high-quality aviation training. "The industry is investing in technologies, including mixed reality-- an immersive blend of physical and digital environments that enhances hands-on learning and situational awareness. Boeing is supporting customers with digitally advanced aviation training products and services to meet their needs. The bedrock of our approach remains competency-based training and assessment methodology to ensure high-quality aviation training," he added.