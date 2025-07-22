76% flyers say airlines prioritise publicity over passenger safety: Survey

A majority of Indian airline passengers are increasingly concerned about flight safety, with 76 per cent of those surveyed believing that airlines are prioritising publicity over safety. This comes in the wake of recent aviation incidents and regulatory scrutiny that have reignited debate over operational standards in India’s fast-growing aviation sector, according to a recent survey by LocalCircles.

ALSO READ: DGCA orders all airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing 737, 787 aircraft The survey report concluded, “India cannot afford to overlook or shortchange on aviation safety,” especially as it positions itself as a global business and tourism hub. The findings of the survey, which drew over 44,000 responses from citizens across 322 districts, come just a day after Air India flight AI 2744 skidded off the runway at Mumbai airport during landing in monsoon rain. While all on board were safe, the incident comes more than a month after the tragic crash of AI171 in Ahmedabad last month, which claimed 260 lives.

The June 12 crash, involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, is still under investigation, with officials probing whether the engine fuel cutoff switches were deactivated due to human error or a system failure. “Either situation speaks poorly about the airline, in this case Air India, given that it is responsible for ensuring the health (maintenance) of the plane and the pilots,” the report noted. Passengers report traumatic flights According to the survey -- spanning participants from tier 1 (46 per cent), tier 2 (25 per cent), and tier 3 to rural areas (29 per cent) -- 64 per cent of airline passengers said they had experienced at least one rough flight in the last three years involving difficult takeoffs, landings, or in-flight events. Alarmingly, 75 per cent of these respondents felt that over half of their flights were problematic.

ALSO READ: Aviation safety: Key findings from India's last three major air crashes Amid these growing safety concerns, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently mandated inspections of Boeing aircraft following a 2018 US FAA advisory on fuel switch mechanisms. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) also briefed Members of Parliament on safety lapses, prompting the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to demand written responses from Air India and a full safety audit by the DGCA within three months. Criticism was also directed at DGCA’s staffing shortages, with “45 per cent of its sanctioned posts lying vacant”. Panel members expressed concern over the burden on air traffic controllers who reportedly monitor up to 30 flights simultaneously — well above international norms.