Boeing responds to AAIB report on Air India crash, vows to support probe

Boeing made its first comments following the release of a preliminary report by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the Air India Flight 171 tragedy—one of the deadliest air crashes in the country’s recent aviation history. In a measured statement, the aerospace company extended condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated its ongoing support to both, the investigation and the airline.
“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad. We continue to support the investigation and our customer,” the company said early Saturday.
Boeing also clarified it would defer to the AAIB to provide all official updates in line with global aviation protocols, referencing Annex 13 of the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which governs international aircraft accident investigations.
“We will defer to the AAIB to provide information about AI171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13.”
What does the AAIB report reveal
Exactly one month after the crash that killed all 260 people aboard, the AAIB published its initial findings, providing insight into the moments leading up to the disaster. Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, went down seconds after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.
According to the 15-page preliminary report, both engines of the aircraft failed almost simultaneously due to inadvertent movement of fuel control switches from the ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ position. The switches were disengaged within a one-second interval, cutting off fuel supply to the engines and rendering the aircraft powerless at a critical stage of ascent.
Flight data recorders captured a brief exchange between the pilots. One is heard asking, “Why did you cut off?”—to which the other replies, “I did not.”
The dual engine shutdown led to the immediate deployment of the aircraft’s emergency power source, the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), which activates only during a complete loss of power. Despite attempts to recover, the aircraft rapidly lost altitude, sending out a final “MAYDAY” at 08:09 UTC before crashing into residential buildings just beyond the airport perimeter.
We stand in solidarity with the families, says Air India
Tata Group-owned Air India has also issued a statement acknowledging receipt of the AAIB’s report. The airline expressed its deep sorrow and reaffirmed its cooperation with ongoing investigative efforts in a post made on X.
While the report outlines the sequence of technical events leading to the crash, it leaves open the question of how and why such a critical system was accidentally disengaged mid-air. Investigators are expected to examine multiple facets, including cockpit design, crew workload, human-machine interface, and whether procedural errors or training gaps contributed to the fatal accident.
Nation awaits full report
The crash of AI 171 is being described as the worst aviation accident in India since the 1996 mid-air collision over Charkhi Dadri. Recovery operations concluded late last month, and a full report by the AAIB is expected in the coming months following more comprehensive analysis, including simulation data and manufacturer assessments.
