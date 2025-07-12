Boeing responds to AAIB report on Air India crash, vows to support probe

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad. We continue to support the investigation and our customer,” the company said early Saturday.

Boeing also clarified it would defer to the AAIB to provide all official updates in line with global aviation protocols, referencing Annex 13 of the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which governs international aircraft accident investigations.

Exactly one month after the crash that killed all 260 people aboard, the AAIB published its initial findings, providing insight into the moments leading up to the disaster. Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, went down seconds after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

“We will defer to the AAIB to provide information about AI171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13.”

According to the 15-page preliminary report, both engines of the aircraft failed almost simultaneously due to inadvertent movement of fuel control switches from the ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ position. The switches were disengaged within a one-second interval, cutting off fuel supply to the engines and rendering the aircraft powerless at a critical stage of ascent.

Flight data recorders captured a brief exchange between the pilots. One is heard asking, “Why did you cut off?”—to which the other replies, “I did not.”

The dual engine shutdown led to the immediate deployment of the aircraft’s emergency power source, the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), which activates only during a complete loss of power. Despite attempts to recover, the aircraft rapidly lost altitude, sending out a final “MAYDAY” at 08:09 UTC before crashing into residential buildings just beyond the airport perimeter.