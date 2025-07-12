Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Working closely with stakeholders: Air India after AAIB report on crash

Working closely with stakeholders: Air India after AAIB report on crash

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Air India on Saturday said it is working closely with regulators and other stakeholders, and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash after AAIB released its preliminary report.

On June 12, the airline's Boeing 787-8 plane operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off and 260 people died in the accident.

"We acknowledge receipt of the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) today, 12 July 2025.," the airline said in a post on X.

Further, the airline said it is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. "We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses".

 

The AAIB's 15-page preliminary report on the Air India crash outlines several key findings. The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, with 15 in business class and 215 in economy, including two infants. It had 54,200 kilograms of fuel onboard and a takeoff weight of 213,401 kilograms, well within permissible limits.  No dangerous goods were being carried. The aircraft lifted off at 08:08:39 UTC (13:08:39 IST), and both engine fuel control switches were turned off within a second of each other shortly after takeoff, though they were turned back on later.

At 08:09:05 UTC, one of the pilots issued a "MAYDAY" call, but the Air Traffic Controller received no further response and witnessed the aircraft crash outside the airport boundary. Wreckage site activities, including drone documentation, have been completed, and the debris moved to a secure area near the airport. Both engines have been recovered and quarantined in a hangar. Fuel samples from the refuelling sources were tested at DGCA’s laboratory and found to be satisfactory.  At this stage, the report recommends no action for B787-8 aircraft or GE GEnx-1B engine operators or manufacturers. The investigation team is continuing to collect evidence and will examine additional information and records from relevant stakeholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

