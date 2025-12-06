IndiGo flight cancellations: Key updates as airline works to resume ops

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, continues to navigate an operational crisis that triggered widespread disruption across major airports over the past few days. On Friday alone, the carrier recorded well over 1,000 cancellations, leaving passengers stranded at terminals in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities.

The airline blamed a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges”, including minor technical issues, winter schedule adjustments and weather-related constraints. However, aviation regulators and industry insiders said the primary trigger was the enforcement of flight duty time limitations (FDTL), revised crew rest rules introduced in January 2024 but implemented now. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has pointed to IndiGo’s misjudgement in planning for the transition to the tightened safety norms.

Despite the disruption, the situation is beginning to improve, with flight operations slowly picking up pace. Latest developments 1. Delhi airport says flight operations stabilising Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, confirmed late Friday that IndiGo’s flying schedule is “steadily resuming”, with gradual progress towards normalcy. Travellers have been advised to verify flight status before leaving for the airport. 2. IndiGo issues fresh apology In a statement shared on X, IndiGo reiterated its apology to affected passengers and acknowledged the scale of the disruption. The airline said it is working to “bring operations back to normal at the earliest”, while cautioning that the issue will not be resolved overnight.

3. Fewer than 1,000 cancellations likely today IndiGo chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said cancellations on Saturday are expected to remain below 1,000, a notable improvement compared to Friday. He added that flights should return to normal schedules between December 10 and 15. “December 5 was the most impacted day… We extend our sincerest apologies,” Elbers said in a video message. 4. Fixing crew and schedule gaps IndiGo said it is rebooting systems and adjusting schedules to ensure “progressive improvement” from Saturday onwards. It also said coordination is underway with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA as part of the recovery plan.