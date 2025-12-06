What are India's pilot safety rules that hit IndiGo operations, air travel?

India's stricter pilot fatigue management rules hit IndiGo hard this week as it had failed to plan for changes in its rosters, throwing operations of the country's biggest airline into disarray and disrupting air travel across the country.

The new regulations, first proposed in early 2024, were implemented in two phases this year, with the latest implementation date of November 1. Lack of proper planning, IndiGo has admitted, ultimately led to disruptions this week.

Here are some of the key rules notified by India's aviation regulator:

Weekly pilot reset The Indian authorities increased the weekly rest period by 12 hours from 36 to 48 hours.

That, the government said, would help ensure sufficient time for recovery from cumulative fatigue. The rule remains in force despite the IndiGo crisis. Maximum night landings The weekly number of landings a pilot can make from midnight and early morning has been capped at two, from six earlier, a move meant to boost safety as alertness is lowest at this time. The government has put this measure on hold for IndiGo until February 10 given the crisis. Flight duty The maximum time pilots can fly in flights that stretch into the night is capped at 10 hours. The rules consider night to be between midnight to early morning.