Govt suspends flight duty time limitation rules as IndiGo chaos deepens

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (Moca) on Friday decided to completely suspend the implementation of the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules — which mandate more humane working hours for pilots — in order to stabilise IndiGo’s operations, which have descended into severe chaos across India.

The decision followed a sharp spike in cancellations on Friday. IndiGo scrapped well over 1,000 flights — out of its roughly 2,300 daily operations — on Friday, including all 243 scheduled domestic departures from Delhi, an estimated 80-85 per cent of its 196 daily flights from Mumbai, and about 98 flights from Chennai.

In a statement on Friday, Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said the decision to put new FDTL rules in abeyance has been taken “without compromising safety” and solely in the interest of “passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs”. Meanwhile, a pilots’ union, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (Alpa), wrote a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) against this suspension, stating that “IndiGo pilots will now fly with reduced rest and increased fatigue, placing their passengers at elevated risk”. The DGCA, on the other hand, wrote a letter to all pilot associations on Friday, “earnestly requesting” their full cooperation to ensure passengers are not further inconvenienced during a period that is routinely marked each year by fog-related disruptions, peak holiday travel, and the marriage-season rush.

Naidu, in his statement, said the Indian government has instituted a high-level inquiry into this disruption. “The inquiry will examine what went wrong at IndiGo, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again,” he added. The flight schedules, the minister said, will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. “We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days,” he added. The DGCA’s revised FDTL rules entered their second and final phase on November 1, activating seven clauses deferred during the July rollout. Phase II tightened limits on how long pilots can fly or remain on duty during the early-morning “window of circadian low” (roughly 0200-0600 hrs), when fatigue risk is highest. For example, Para 3.11 defines “night duty” as any duty period overlapping 0000-0600 hrs in the pilot’s acclimatised time zone, and Para 6.1.4 caps flight time during such duty to eight hours, total duty time to 10 hours (including pre- and post-flight tasks), and typically allows no more than two landings during these periods.

IndiGo told the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that the “massive flight cancellations/delays” have primarily happened because it could not adequately anticipate the impact of Phase II of FDTL norms after November 1 on its pilot duty roster. The airline admitted that its flight crew planning was insufficient, which resulted in widespread disruption. The airline has “indicated” that crew recruitment will occur in the coming days in order to achieve compliance with the required standards, the DGCA stated on Friday. The regulator said the Delhi High Court issued its order on the new FDTL rules in April, and since then the DGCA has issued “repeated” directions to IndiGo from “time to time” to ensure the airline was adequately prepared for implementing the new regulations.

In a video message on Friday evening, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers stated that the airline decided to reboot all its systems and schedules on Friday, resulting in the highest number of cancellations so far, but imperative for “progressive improvements” starting tomorrow onwards. “With these actions we expect tomorrow to have cancellations below 1,000. The support of DGCA in providing specific FDTL implementation relief is of great help,” he added. “Still, there is a lot of work in progress, but going forward from here, in alignment with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA, we expect to further improve every day. Given the size, scale and complexity of our operations, it will take some time to return to a full normal situation, which we anticipate between December 10 and 15,” the CEO said.

After detailed deliberations with the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday, the DGCA said the new FDTL rules have been kept in abeyance as it was deemed necessary — as a one-time measure — to stabilise the national aviation network and restore normalcy in passenger services. The exemption has been granted “solely” to facilitate stabilisation of flight operations and must not be construed as dilution of safety requirements, the DGCA mentioned. This exemption will remain valid till February 10 next year, it noted. “Safety shall remain paramount, and DGCA receives the right to withdraw this exemption at any time in the interest of flight safety,” it noted.

The regulator has asked IndiGo to submit a progress report every 15 days detailing its actual crew utilisation (in percentage terms), the steps it is taking to increase crew availability, the operational fixes it has implemented to make day-to-day functioning smoother and more reliable, and the changes made to crew planning and rostering. Railways rushes to aid Meanwhile, Indian Railways, through its Northern Railway zone, has increased capacity in several of its services to accommodate those affected by disruption of flight services due to the IndiGo crisis. The railways has added one Tier-III air-conditioned (3AC) coach each on the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424/23) and Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express (12425/26).