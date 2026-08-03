Cost discipline remains core as IndiGo expands into premium travel

As IndiGo enters its third decade, the airline says it will retain the cost discipline that made it India’s largest carrier even as it expands into business-class and long-haul operations. It also called for a rethink of how airport charges are structured at new airports, saying the current model puts pressure on airlines’ economics.

“I think the next logical step... would be to premiumise. So, this is what the pivot is about. We are moving from a pure, low-cost, quick-turn business to a more premiumised offering... This we want, we will ring fence, we will make sure that this part of the business continues to operate the way it has operated, with the cost discipline, with the operational efficiency that we’ve had. And build the rest of it, overlay the other pieces on top of this core,” Aloke Singh, chief strategy officer at IndiGo, told Business Standard. The “ring fence” approach means IndiGo intends to protect its core low-cost domestic business while adding premium cabins and wide-body aircraft for long-haul international routes. Singh said the airline’s domestic narrow-body operations would continue to be the backbone of the business even as it expands into new segments.